Davis R M Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,195 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.9% of Davis R M Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Davis R M Inc.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $109,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,077 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $22,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Finally, KTF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,449,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $13,940,935.56. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,876 shares of company stock worth $5,907,051. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $352.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $323.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.97. The stock has a market cap of $945.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $279.10 and a fifty-two week high of $353.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.72 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.86%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $358.67.

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About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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