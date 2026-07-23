Davis R M Inc. Sells 178,032 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Davis R M Inc. reduced its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,409 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 178,032 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.'s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $29,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Marvell Technology alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 12.9% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.4% during the first quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,188 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 1.5%

Marvell Technology stock opened at $210.99 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $242.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.03. The company has a market cap of $184.57 billion, a PE ratio of 72.26, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.22%.

Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.92, for a total transaction of $2,819,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 227,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,208,407.68. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 2,231 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.13, for a total value of $667,359.03. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,530 shares in the company, valued at $16,610,688.90. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 45,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,835,542 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. Compass Point set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $245.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marvell Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marvell Technology wasn't on the list.

While Marvell Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here