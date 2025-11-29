Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. $DAWN Shares Purchased by Virtus Investment Advisers LLC

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN - Free Report) by 137.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,427 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 38,397 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,349 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $9.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of -1.25. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $14.46.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. Day One Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 113.53% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. The firm had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Day One Biopharmaceuticals's quarterly revenue was down 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 4,062 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $36,192.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 294,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,910.65. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lauren Merendino sold 3,726 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $33,198.66. Following the transaction, the insider owned 50,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,708.19. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 28,001 shares of company stock valued at $249,489 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DAWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

