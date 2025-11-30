De Lisle Partners LLP Has $36.76 Million Holdings in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ - Free Report) TSE: CCO by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,361 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the period. Cameco comprises approximately 5.2% of De Lisle Partners LLP's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. De Lisle Partners LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Cameco worth $36,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cameco by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,565,529 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,304,504,000 after acquiring an additional 481,171 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cameco by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,048,244 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $578,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959,837 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cameco during the second quarter valued at $341,736,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Cameco by 19.0% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 4,037,646 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $166,206,000 after purchasing an additional 644,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 15.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,869,291 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $287,217,000 after purchasing an additional 506,667 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CLSA initiated coverage on Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Cameco to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday. President Capital upgraded shares of Cameco from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $113.75.

CCJ opened at $88.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.92 and a 200 day moving average of $77.58. Cameco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $110.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ - Get Free Report) TSE: CCO last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.The company had revenue of $313.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $531.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 25.0%. This is a boost from Cameco's previous annual dividend of $0.12. Cameco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

