Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK Stock Position Raised by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report) by 96.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,711 shares of the textile maker's stock after purchasing an additional 51,424 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd owned about 0.07% of Deckers Outdoor worth $9,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $649,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $243,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 325,242 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $32,553,000 after buying an additional 44,597 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.7% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 20,572 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DECK. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Deckers Outdoor from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $144.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Argus set a $128.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $121.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $106.50 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1 year low of $78.91 and a 1 year high of $126.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 18.90%.The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.300-7.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

Further Reading

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