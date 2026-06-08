Deepwater Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Deepwater Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,169 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $4,698,000.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,075,000. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 21,097 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 11,085 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 54,290 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $10,553,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Havemeyer Place LP bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Finally, 111 Capital boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. 111 Capital now owns 3,603 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, EVP Sean N. Markowitz sold 22,246 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.98, for a total transaction of $6,473,141.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 64,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,622,720. This trade represents a 25.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zach Davis sold 29,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 87,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,143,800. The trade was a 24.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $276.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $313.00 to $308.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $298.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LNG

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:LNG opened at $238.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.20 and a 1-year high of $300.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($16.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($20.90). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 38.95%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 21.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Cheniere Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cheniere Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cheniere Energy wasn't on the list.

While Cheniere Energy currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here