Deepwater Asset Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Deepwater Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 91.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 76,772 shares during the period. Deepwater Asset Management LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $25,000. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MU. Citigroup upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $425.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $530.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $641.97.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MU

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total value of $35,955,666.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 387,064 shares in the company, valued at $371,728,524.32. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $864.01 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.38 and a 12 month high of $1,089.29. The stock's 50 day moving average is $617.28 and its 200-day moving average is $439.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $974.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 2.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. The company had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.79 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.83%.

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Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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