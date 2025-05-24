Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Trimmed by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,114 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC's holdings in Deere & Company were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company's stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE opened at $509.83 on Friday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.36.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.53 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company's dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $513.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $516.75.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

