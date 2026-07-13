Del Sette Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Del Sette Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 84.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,641 shares of the Internet television network's stock after selling 20,009 shares during the period. Del Sette Capital Management LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 875.7% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 27,951 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 837.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $10,443,000 after buying an additional 99,496 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 991.3% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 37,451 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,021.9% in the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 20,869.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 27,470 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 27,339 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $73.37 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $81.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $70.86 and a one year high of $127.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $37,955,131.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,932.20. The trade was a 99.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,054,207.88. This represents a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $113.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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