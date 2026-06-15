Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Bought by Parker Investment Management LLC

Parker Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,342 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Dell Technologies accounts for 0.4% of Parker Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Parker Investment Management LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WealthCollab LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 82.0% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL opened at $395.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.17 and a 12 month high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.Dell Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $700.00 price objective on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $475.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 40,686 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.99, for a total transaction of $16,070,563.14. Following the transaction, the director owned 49,369 shares in the company, valued at $19,500,261.31. The trade was a 45.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 23,876 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.99, for a total value of $9,430,781.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,671,164.52. This represents a 44.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 4,990,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,916,160 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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