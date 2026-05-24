Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 727.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,199 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,031 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. WealthCollab LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $211.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $294.97 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $199.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.21. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.38 and a 12 month high of $298.32. The company has a market capitalization of $190.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 236.90%. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This is an increase from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 143,067 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $23,606,055.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,535. The trade was a 86.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 116,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.48, for a total transaction of $21,167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,687,414 shares in the company, valued at $307,919,306.72. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock worth $576,654,105. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Stories

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