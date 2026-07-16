Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 98.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,323 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 123,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $809,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 30.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 147.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 34,538 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Negative Sentiment: AI hardware stocks sold off broadly, with commentary pointing to fears that the memory cycle may be peaking and that demand expectations for AI infrastructure may be too optimistic after a big run-up. TipRanks article on Dell stock tanks 14%

AI hardware stocks sold off broadly, with commentary pointing to fears that the memory cycle may be peaking and that demand expectations for AI infrastructure may be too optimistic after a big run-up. Negative Sentiment: Reports also highlighted AI infrastructure overcapacity concerns, suggesting traders are reassessing whether Dell’s AI server growth story has already been fully priced in. Blockonomi article on AI infrastructure overcapacity concerns

Reports also highlighted AI infrastructure overcapacity concerns, suggesting traders are reassessing whether Dell’s AI server growth story has already been fully priced in. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling added to the weak sentiment, including a recent disclosure that a Silver Lake-related director sold 34,869 shares, reinforcing profit-taking concerns after Dell’s powerful rally. SEC filing for Dell insider sale

Heavy insider selling added to the weak sentiment, including a recent disclosure that a Silver Lake-related director sold 34,869 shares, reinforcing profit-taking concerns after Dell’s powerful rally. Negative Sentiment: Market coverage noted that Dell’s decline was larger than the broader market’s move, signaling that investors are rotating out of the name after a steep year-to-date advance. Zacks article on Dell bigger fall than the market

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $412.17 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $366.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.64. The company has a market capitalization of $267.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. CLSA raised Dell Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $492.76.

Read Our Latest Report on DELL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 68,706 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total value of $31,160,919.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 67,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,836,184.60. The trade was a 50.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 34,869 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total transaction of $15,814,486.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 43,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,071.94. This trade represents a 44.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock worth $1,448,870,683. 41.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dell Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dell Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Dell Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here