Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,584 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 6,708 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,349,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4,279.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,005,776 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $426,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,855,154 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $688,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,317 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 541.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,996,557 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $283,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,529 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,957,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,841 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $86,928,791.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,123,203.13. The trade was a 88.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 459,999 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $74,634,837.75. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 4,094,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,141,269 in the last 90 days. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Weiss Ratings raised Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim upgraded Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Dell Technologies from an "underweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $475.76.

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Key Headlines Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE:DELL opened at $400.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.17 and a 52-week high of $469.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.80.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business's revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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