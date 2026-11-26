Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 1,667.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,385 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 83,384 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $47,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 113.6% in the third quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 47 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 56.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 172.7% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Premier Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NBH Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $297.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $456.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $595.51.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $9.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.55 by $2.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 8.65% and a negative return on equity of 891.66%. The business had revenue of $54.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 103.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 29.680-29.680 EPS and its Q4 2027 guidance at 8.400-8.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 25.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 20th. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 83,006 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.34, for a total value of $42,942,324.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 73,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,861,527.90. This represents a 53.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 91,191 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.34, for a total value of $47,176,751.94. Following the transaction, the director owned 64,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,217,884.06. This represents a 58.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,819,650 shares of company stock worth $991,063,873 over the last 90 days. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

These are some of the DELL stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Dell reported fiscal Q3 revenue of $54.9 billion, up 103% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $9.45, beating estimates. It raised its FY2027 revenue outlook to $202 billion and EPS guidance to $29.68, both above consensus. Dell earnings beat on AI strength

Dell reported fiscal Q3 revenue of $54.9 billion, up 103% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $9.45, beating estimates. It raised its FY2027 revenue outlook to $202 billion and EPS guidance to $29.68, both above consensus. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts broadly remain constructive, but several cut price targets after the report, reflecting a more cautious reassessment even as some maintained buy or outperform ratings. Analysts adjust forecasts

Analysts broadly remain constructive, but several cut price targets after the report, reflecting a more cautious reassessment even as some maintained buy or outperform ratings. Negative Sentiment: The earnings beat has not fully eased investor concerns. Reports point to memory and other component-cost inflation, supply constraints that could delay delivery of a large backlog, and weaker storage growth. A broader pullback in AI-linked stocks has also weighed on sentiment. Shares slip despite strong quarter

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $545.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $603.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $617.00 to $570.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $506.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies is a global technology company that develops and sells personal computers, servers, storage systems, networking equipment and related software and services. Its products and services support individual users, businesses, governments and other organizations. The company's operations are organized around Client Solutions, which includes desktop computers, laptops, workstations and peripherals, and Infrastructure Solutions, which includes servers, storage and networking products. Dell also provides technology consulting, deployment, support and cybersecurity services.

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