Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL Shares Purchased by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP lifted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,700 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP's holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $471,532,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 54.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,817,783 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $330,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,744 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,155,776 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $426,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,496,296 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $659,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,327,719 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $300,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,138 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DAL. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.05.

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Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 133,854 shares in the company, valued at $10,574,466. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John E. Laughter sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $1,074,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 54,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,364.09. This represents a 21.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 149,635 shares of company stock valued at $10,833,855 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Delta Air Lines

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Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.2%

DAL stock opened at $82.11 on Thursday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $74.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $87.39. The firm has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Delta Air Lines's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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