Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL Shares Sold by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP cut its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) by 86.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,232 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 1,213,114 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP's holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $13,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,983.3% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,016.0% in the 3rd quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 451.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 524 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $82.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.01. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $87.39. The stock has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Delta Air Lines's payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

Delta Air Lines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 9,710 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $737,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 138,854 shares in the company, valued at $10,552,904. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $2,036,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 95,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,738,836. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 149,635 shares of company stock worth $10,833,855 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.05.

Read Our Latest Report on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

Further Reading

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