Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,502 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 53,671 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 444 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,983.3% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company's stock.

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Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:DAL opened at $78.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $71.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.96. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $83.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.87%.The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Delta Air Lines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 133,854 shares in the company, valued at $10,574,466. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John E. Laughter sold 15,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $1,074,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 54,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,364.09. This represents a 21.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 149,635 shares of company stock valued at $10,833,855 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $80.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DAL

Delta Air Lines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Delta announced a new nonstop route from New York’s JFK to Malta, which adds to its international network and supports long-term revenue growth. Article Title

Delta announced a new nonstop route from New York’s JFK to Malta, which adds to its international network and supports long-term revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Delta’s president said the airline wants to challenge United’s dominance in trans-Pacific flights, signaling ambition and potential growth in a profitable route network. Article Title

Delta’s president said the airline wants to challenge United’s dominance in trans-Pacific flights, signaling ambition and potential growth in a profitable route network. Neutral Sentiment: Insider selling totaled about $65 million over the past year, which may raise some caution about management’s near-term outlook. Article Title

Insider selling totaled about $65 million over the past year, which may raise some caution about management’s near-term outlook. Negative Sentiment: The airline sector is facing a broad profit warning as IATA cut its 2026 industry outlook, pointing to higher operating costs and weaker profitability. Article Title

The airline sector is facing a broad profit warning as IATA cut its 2026 industry outlook, pointing to higher operating costs and weaker profitability. Negative Sentiment: U.S. airline fuel costs surged in April, reinforcing concerns that elevated jet fuel prices will continue to pressure Delta’s margins. Article Title

U.S. airline fuel costs surged in April, reinforcing concerns that elevated jet fuel prices will continue to pressure Delta’s margins. Negative Sentiment: Sector-wide selling followed another warning that rising oil prices and fuel shock are likely to hurt airline profits, weighing on Delta alongside peers. Article Title

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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