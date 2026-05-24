Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 1,562 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Delta Asset Management LLC TN trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,769 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 2.7% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $31,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $940.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Williams Trading set a $825.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $677.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $790.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $905.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $923.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of CAT stock opened at $880.23 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $336.24 and a 52-week high of $931.35. The stock has a market cap of $405.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $791.73 and a 200-day moving average of $690.84.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The business's revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Key Headlines Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar’s Power & Energy business is being highlighted as a major growth opportunity, with rising backlog, capacity expansion, and demand from AI data centers supporting the company’s longer-term targets. Article Title

Caterpillar’s Power & Energy business is being highlighted as a major growth opportunity, with rising backlog, capacity expansion, and demand from AI data centers supporting the company’s longer-term targets. Positive Sentiment: Separate coverage is reinforcing Caterpillar as a “power infrastructure play,” helped by a strategic framework agreement tied to up to 2.1 gigawatts of incremental power-generation assets, which suggests additional demand beyond its core construction and mining equipment businesses. Article Title

Separate coverage is reinforcing Caterpillar as a “power infrastructure play,” helped by a strategic framework agreement tied to up to 2.1 gigawatts of incremental power-generation assets, which suggests additional demand beyond its core construction and mining equipment businesses. Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar was also mentioned among the stocks helping drive a strong Dow rally, indicating broader investor demand for the name during today’s market advance. Article Title

Caterpillar was also mentioned among the stocks helping drive a strong Dow rally, indicating broader investor demand for the name during today’s market advance. Neutral Sentiment: Caterpillar was included in a hedge-fund stock screen, which may reflect institutional interest, but the item did not add a clear new catalyst by itself. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total transaction of $22,354,968.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 86,029 shares in the company, valued at $79,397,884.68. This trade represents a 21.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total transaction of $11,444,205.55. Following the sale, the insider owned 49,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,236,615.75. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,551 shares of company stock worth $91,170,351. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report).

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