Delta Global Management LP Acquires Shares of 21,230 Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Delta Global Management LP bought a new position in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,230 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $2,316,000.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 116.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Ares Management by 5.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,344 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,902 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 708.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of ARES stock opened at $126.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $123.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.63. Ares Management Corporation has a one year low of $95.80 and a one year high of $195.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 22.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Ares Management's payout ratio is 251.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ares Management from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ares Management from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Ares Management from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $158.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ares Management

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation NYSE: ARES is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high‑net‑worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.

Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.

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