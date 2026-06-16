Delta Global Management LP Invests $2.21 Million in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Delta Global Management LP acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,585,229 shares of the company's stock worth $2,386,449,000 after buying an additional 59,849 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,699,456 shares of the company's stock worth $1,121,118,000 after buying an additional 1,190,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,486,320 shares of the company's stock worth $645,537,000 after buying an additional 849,654 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862,041 shares of the company's stock worth $555,117,000 after buying an additional 184,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,064,891 shares of the company's stock worth $283,778,000 after buying an additional 1,218,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $248.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 3.4%

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $259.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 104.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 3.22. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $270.21. The company's 50 day moving average is $187.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.53.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $437.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.80 million. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 35.37% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 157.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Fariba Danesh sold 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total value of $259,974.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,658,397.78. This represents a 13.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 54,984 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.57, for a total transaction of $12,017,852.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 367,327 shares in the company, valued at $80,286,662.39. This trade represents a 13.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 389,384 shares of company stock worth $66,025,968. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company's stock.

Credo Technology Group Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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