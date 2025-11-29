Denver Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,815 American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Denver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AHR. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in American Healthcare REIT by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 1,587.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,691 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company's stock.

Get AHR alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at American Healthcare REIT

In other American Healthcare REIT news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 3,850 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $161,276.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,475,699. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hanson sold 20,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $994,096.80. Following the sale, the director owned 21,798 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,082,924.64. This represents a 47.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,360 shares of company stock worth $1,229,398. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AHR

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Shares of American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $50.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 362.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. American Healthcare REIT's payout ratio is presently 714.29%.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Healthcare REIT, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Healthcare REIT wasn't on the list.

While American Healthcare REIT currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here