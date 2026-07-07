Diamant Asset Management Inc. Has $2.52 Billion Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 38,442.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,810,388 shares of the software giant's stock after purchasing an additional 6,792,718 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 8.3% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Diamant Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Microsoft worth $2,521,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 51.3% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 287.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the software giant's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Illinois Foundation bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company's stock.

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Microsoft News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and bullish commentators continue to argue that Microsoft’s AI and Azure businesses can offset near-term pain, with reports highlighting strong cloud spending, Azure market-share gains, and the company’s “orchestration” opportunity in enterprise AI. Article Title

Analysts and bullish commentators continue to argue that Microsoft’s AI and Azure businesses can offset near-term pain, with reports highlighting strong cloud spending, Azure market-share gains, and the company’s “orchestration” opportunity in enterprise AI. Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson reaffirmed a Buy rating and a $550 price target, reinforcing the view that MSFT still has meaningful upside if AI monetization and cloud growth continue. Article Title

DA Davidson reaffirmed a Buy rating and a $550 price target, reinforcing the view that MSFT still has meaningful upside if AI monetization and cloud growth continue. Neutral Sentiment: Microsoft is also getting attention for product-streamlining moves, including plans to consolidate Copilot into a unified app and strengthen enterprise AI workflows, which could improve focus but won’t move results immediately. Article Title

Microsoft is also getting attention for product-streamlining moves, including plans to consolidate Copilot into a unified app and strengthen enterprise AI workflows, which could improve focus but won’t move results immediately. Neutral Sentiment: There was also a separate report that a new federal bill could require AI-generated content to be labeled, which may affect Microsoft’s AI products in the future but does not appear to be an immediate earnings driver. Article Title

There was also a separate report that a new federal bill could require AI-generated content to be labeled, which may affect Microsoft’s AI products in the future but does not appear to be an immediate earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: The biggest drag is the Xbox reset: Microsoft is cutting thousands of gaming jobs, spinning off studios, and acknowledging the business is “not healthy,” which raises concerns about execution and profitability in gaming. Article Title

The biggest drag is the Xbox reset: Microsoft is cutting thousands of gaming jobs, spinning off studios, and acknowledging the business is “not healthy,” which raises concerns about execution and profitability in gaming. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also worrying that Microsoft’s aggressive AI infrastructure spending and higher memory costs could pressure margins, even as the company tries to show that the cuts improve efficiency. Article Title

Investors are also worrying that Microsoft’s aggressive AI infrastructure spending and higher memory costs could pressure margins, even as the company tries to show that the cuts improve efficiency. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing class-action and securities-fraud headlines are adding overhang, keeping some investors cautious while legal claims tied to prior AI disclosures work through the courts. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. New Street Research lowered their target price on Microsoft from $675.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $575.00 to $505.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Microsoft from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Forty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $560.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Microsoft

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.84, for a total value of $1,812,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 47,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,122,009.12. This represents a 8.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Judson Althoff sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.99, for a total value of $7,145,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,928,792.23. This represents a 12.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 23,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,508,361 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $386.74 on Tuesday. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $349.20 and a 52-week high of $555.45. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $406.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $82.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 39.34%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Microsoft's payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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