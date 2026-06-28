Diamant Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 14,449.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,241,173 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,232,642 shares during the quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Procter & Gamble worth $17,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Procter & Gamble alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Investing Services LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 154.6% in the first quarter. Advocate Investing Services LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company's stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the first quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company's stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 11.1% during the first quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,241 shares of the company's stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.7%

PG opened at $149.49 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $167.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business's 50-day moving average price is $145.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.95. The company has a market cap of $348.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.Procter & Gamble's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $1.0885 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

More Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Procter & Gamble, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Procter & Gamble wasn't on the list.

While Procter & Gamble currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here