Diamant Asset Management Inc. Purchases 26,508,181 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 24,974.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,614,323 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after purchasing an additional 26,508,181 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 22.3% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Diamant Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Apple worth $6,754,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sylvest Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC now owns 18,048 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 251,215 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $63,756,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,704 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $5,508,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,324 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $11,757,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total value of $34,236.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,425,754.82. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,650. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 2,924 shares of company stock worth $825,546 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Tigress Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $310.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $314.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Key Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $312.66 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $295.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.84. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.50 and a 52 week high of $317.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.06%.

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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