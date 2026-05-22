Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in SentinelOne, Inc. $S

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,385,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,781,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.70% of SentinelOne as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 102.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,435 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 700.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 121.2% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,825 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 16,042 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $215,123.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 587,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,879,823.28. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 21,960 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $343,674.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,990,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,156,192.15. This trade represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 527,586 shares of company stock valued at $7,638,793. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on S shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $19.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on S

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE S opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 0.78. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.69.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $271.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.18 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 45.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. SentinelOne has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne's solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company's flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

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