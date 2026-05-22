Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,214 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 27,857 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $23,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,989 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $7,627,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 178,205 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $16,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 62,528 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 16,821 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,608 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $57.08 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $52.52 and a one year high of $109.50. The firm has a market cap of $84.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.21 and a 200 day moving average of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,580 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,437,348.12. This represents a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Habiger acquired 2,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $776,057.76. This trade represents a 19.35% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Boston Scientific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple Boston Scientific directors bought shares this week, including David C. Habiger, Edward J. Ludwig, and Cheryl Pegus. Insider purchases are often viewed as a sign of management confidence in the company’s outlook and can support sentiment around the stock.

Multiple Boston Scientific directors bought shares this week, including David C. Habiger, Edward J. Ludwig, and Cheryl Pegus. Insider purchases are often viewed as a sign of management confidence in the company’s outlook and can support sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Boston Scientific reported positive pivotal trial results for its SEISMIQ 4CE coronary intravascular lithotripsy catheter. The FRACTURE trial met all primary safety and effectiveness endpoints, which strengthens the case for a future regulatory submission and supports the company’s growth story in interventional cardiology.

Boston Scientific reported positive pivotal trial results for its SEISMIQ 4CE coronary intravascular lithotripsy catheter. The FRACTURE trial met all primary safety and effectiveness endpoints, which strengthens the case for a future regulatory submission and supports the company’s growth story in interventional cardiology. Neutral Sentiment: Baird kept an Outperform rating on Boston Scientific, though it trimmed its price target to $75 from $78. That suggests the firm still sees upside, but the lower target may temper enthusiasm somewhat.

Baird kept an Outperform rating on Boston Scientific, though it trimmed its price target to $75 from $78. That suggests the firm still sees upside, but the lower target may temper enthusiasm somewhat. Negative Sentiment: Recent commentary also pointed to Boston Scientific having fallen on weak results, and the stock remains well below its longer-term moving averages. That indicates investors are still weighing execution concerns and broader pressure on the shares despite the upbeat insider and clinical developments.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Boston Scientific from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Boston Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $92.71.

View Our Latest Report on Boston Scientific

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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