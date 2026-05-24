DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS Position Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,100 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 46.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $275.00 to $252.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK'S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $246.72.

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DICK'S Sporting Goods Trading Up 4.3%

DICK'S Sporting Goods stock opened at $231.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.03 and a 52-week high of $237.31.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 27.12%. DICK'S Sporting Goods's revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This is a positive change from DICK'S Sporting Goods's previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. DICK'S Sporting Goods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.92%.

Insider Transactions at DICK'S Sporting Goods

In other DICK'S Sporting Goods news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total transaction of $925,538.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,534,674.92. This trade represents a 14.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 210,478 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $41,609,395.82. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 6,549,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,676,949.94. The trade was a 3.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 28.91% of the company's stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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