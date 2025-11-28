Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Holdings Decreased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,474 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 3,998 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of Digital Realty Trust worth $45,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. South Plains Financial Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 280.5% during the second quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $9,330,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.1%

DLR opened at $159.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.66. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.95 and a twelve month high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 23.67%.The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Digital Realty Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $205.00 price target on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $198.14.

View Our Latest Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Digital Realty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Digital Realty Trust wasn't on the list.

While Digital Realty Trust currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here