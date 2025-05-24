DigitalBridge Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 117,100 Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 117,100 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $12,218,000. Ryman Hospitality Properties makes up about 0.9% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Ryman Hospitality Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get RHP alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,254,693 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $339,596,000 after acquiring an additional 101,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,439,719 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $150,220,000 after purchasing an additional 138,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 979,176 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $102,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 936,712 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $97,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 853,251 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $89,028,000 after purchasing an additional 24,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company's stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

RHP opened at $94.38 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $121.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.55. The business's 50 day moving average is $90.87 and its 200-day moving average is $100.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $587.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.52 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.46%.

Insider Activity at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,231 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.54 per share, for a total transaction of $802,851.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 832,260 shares in the company, valued at $81,178,640.40. The trade was a 1.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $45,895.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at $259,555.25. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RHP shares. Wall Street Zen raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $101.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush set a $110.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $113.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RHP

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc NYSE: RHP is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ryman Hospitality Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ryman Hospitality Properties wasn't on the list.

While Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here