DigitalBridge Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. trimmed its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,796 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $9,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get GLPI alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,498,634 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $650,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797,299 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $176,123,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth $49,188,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,873,006 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $138,364,000 after acquiring an additional 933,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,786.5% in the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 761,600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $36,679,000 after acquiring an additional 721,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush set a $55.00 target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $54.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $46.23 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $52.60. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm's fifty day moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average is $48.80. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $395.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. Gaming and Leisure Properties's dividend payout ratio is 111.03%.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $57,412.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,673,950.90. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $248,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,953 shares in the company, valued at $7,256,783.16. This represents a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,842 shares of company stock worth $1,153,961. 4.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gaming and Leisure Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gaming and Leisure Properties wasn't on the list.

While Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here