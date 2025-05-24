DigitalBridge Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,418,257 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 75,974 shares during the quarter. Bloom Energy makes up 2.2% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Bloom Energy worth $31,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 291.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,486 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 42,383 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $811,210.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,724,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at $52,149,092.82. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,780 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $54,821.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,990.80. This trade represents a 1.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,375 shares of company stock worth $1,053,445. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

NYSE BE opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 3.25. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $326.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.27 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.32% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BE. Susquehanna cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, April 14th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.97.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

