DigitalBridge Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H - Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,462 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Hyatt Hotels worth $11,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in H. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,550,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $871,363,000 after purchasing an additional 67,385 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,849,892 shares of the company's stock worth $447,376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,694,357 shares of the company's stock valued at $422,960,000 after acquiring an additional 46,413 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,716,986 shares of the company's stock worth $269,532,000 after purchasing an additional 37,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 241.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 679,557 shares of the company's stock worth $106,677,000 after purchasing an additional 480,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company's stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $156.75 to $132.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $151.17.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $127.55 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.43 and a fifty-two week high of $168.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.75.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels's payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

In other news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total transaction of $226,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,927 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,377,290.06. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jnp 2010-Pg Trust sold 266,793 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $35,416,770.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 377,220 shares of company stock worth $49,921,103. 23.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

