DigitalBridge Group Inc. Has $11.05 Million Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. cut its stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV - Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,215,953 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 539,892 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $11,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.54. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.38.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $53.64 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 119.76% and a negative return on equity of 68.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Apartment Investment and Management from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

