DigitalBridge Group Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN - Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,498 shares of the company's stock after selling 79,995 shares during the quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned 0.09% of NextNav worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fleming James B JR bought a new position in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter worth about $80,618,000. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. bought a new stake in NextNav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NextNav by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,017,060 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,505,000 after purchasing an additional 759,775 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextNav by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,016,250 shares of the company's stock worth $31,373,000 after purchasing an additional 261,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextNav by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,051 shares of the company's stock worth $26,941,000 after purchasing an additional 39,543 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NN opened at $12.44 on Friday. NextNav Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.03.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). NextNav had a negative net margin of 1,732.92% and a negative return on equity of 128.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextNav Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other NextNav news, CFO Christian D. Gates sold 5,730 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $64,405.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 857,206 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,634,995.44. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mariam Sorond sold 62,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $706,007.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,550,358 shares in the company, valued at $17,410,520.34. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,705 shares of company stock worth $816,495 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company's stock.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

