DigitalBridge Group Inc. Has $26.18 Million Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,403 shares of the company's stock after selling 70,084 shares during the quarter. Vertiv makes up 1.9% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Vertiv worth $26,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vertiv alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,356,089 shares of the company's stock worth $4,130,415,000 after buying an additional 1,244,780 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,754,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $880,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,050,965 shares of the company's stock worth $688,260,000 after acquiring an additional 99,181 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $597,379,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,905,807 shares of the company's stock valued at $557,349,000 after purchasing an additional 990,361 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Melius Research restated a "hold" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vertiv from $153.00 to $98.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $122.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company's stock.

Vertiv Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $104.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 81.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $84.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vertiv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vertiv wasn't on the list.

While Vertiv currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here