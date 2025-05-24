DigitalBridge Group Inc. Increases Holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST - Free Report) by 1,175.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 953,968 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 879,168 shares during the period. NETSTREIT comprises approximately 1.0% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned 1.17% of NETSTREIT worth $13,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTST. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,663,409 shares of the company's stock worth $94,287,000 after acquiring an additional 191,846 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,133,552 shares of the company's stock worth $16,040,000 after acquiring an additional 55,378 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000.

Shares of NYSE:NTST opened at $15.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.51 and a beta of 0.90. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $17.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. NETSTREIT's payout ratio is currently -560.00%.

NTST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.16.

In other news, CEO Mark Manheimer purchased 6,384 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $97,866.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,669,088.76. The trade was a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,172. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

