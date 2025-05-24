DigitalBridge Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,270 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 64,299 shares during the quarter. Teradyne accounts for 2.0% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Teradyne worth $27,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,405,899 shares of the company's stock worth $2,569,511,000 after purchasing an additional 92,428 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Teradyne by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928,143 shares of the company's stock valued at $620,552,000 after buying an additional 1,846,079 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,828,689 shares of the company's stock worth $608,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,474 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $515,665,000 after purchasing an additional 94,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its position in Teradyne by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,234,842 shares of the company's stock valued at $407,331,000 after purchasing an additional 847,409 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Teradyne from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teradyne from $81.00 to $69.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $117.56.

Teradyne Stock Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:TER opened at $76.98 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $78.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.42. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.77 and a 52 week high of $163.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $685.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $680.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

