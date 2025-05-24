DigitalBridge Group Inc. Invests $5.20 Million in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 88,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,195,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Lineage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,928,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lineage by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the company's stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lineage by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 83,446 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Lineage by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Finally, Vanderbilt University raised its stake in Lineage by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 19,632 shares of the company's stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lineage

In related news, Chairman Kevin Patrick Marchetti bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 27,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,213,318.75. This trade represents a 70.84% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sudarsan V. Thattai bought 4,420 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $199,916.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,420 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $199,916.60. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 51,186 shares of company stock worth $2,666,159. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lineage Stock Performance

Shares of Lineage stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lineage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.05 and a 52 week high of $89.85. The firm's 50 day moving average is $52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.04.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Lineage had a negative net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lineage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Lineage's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -65.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LINE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lineage from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lineage from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lineage from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Lineage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lineage

Lineage Company Profile

Lineage, Inc is the world's largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world's largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

Featured Articles

