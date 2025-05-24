DigitalBridge Group Inc. Invests $6.97 Million in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 276,300 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $6,974,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Kite Realty Group Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,436 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,813 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,750 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 32,178 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company's stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRG. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $27.63.

KRG stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,070.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.61. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $28.24.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $221.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $211.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust's dividend payout ratio is 1,542.86%.

Kite Realty Group Trust NYSE: KRG is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

