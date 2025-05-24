DigitalBridge Group Inc. Makes New $4.28 Million Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. bought a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 146,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,282,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in VICI Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,511,574 shares of the company's stock worth $1,592,283,000 after purchasing an additional 984,421 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,512,003 shares of the company's stock worth $860,107,000 after buying an additional 1,036,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,317,697 shares of the company's stock valued at $827,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,744 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,202,538 shares of the company's stock valued at $706,962,000 after acquiring an additional 130,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $419,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.18.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $34.29.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. VICI Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.20%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

