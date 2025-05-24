DigitalBridge Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 725,700 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned 0.51% of Hudson Pacific Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Brown University acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,832,000. Helix Partners Management LP bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,390,009 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 117,600 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HPP opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $266.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.48. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $198.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $199.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.40 to $2.30 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $2.70 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $3.52.

Hudson Pacific Properties NYSE: HPP is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

