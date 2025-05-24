DigitalBridge Group Inc. Raises Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,949 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group makes up approximately 0.9% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc.'s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $12,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company's stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen cut CBRE Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CBRE Group from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $149.22.

CBRE Group stock opened at $121.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business's fifty day moving average is $124.25 and its 200 day moving average is $131.78. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $84.24 and a one year high of $147.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 1.30.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company's revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,941.67. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $62,268.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,522,467.25. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,396 shares of company stock valued at $685,649. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

