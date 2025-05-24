DigitalBridge Group Inc. Sells 6,152 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. cut its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV - Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,418 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,152 shares during the period. Live Nation Entertainment makes up 2.3% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $31,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,650,015 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,120,177,000 after acquiring an additional 44,703 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,302,199 shares of the company's stock valued at $945,635,000 after buying an additional 105,648 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 207.6% during the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,693,986 shares of the company's stock valued at $607,871,000 after buying an additional 3,168,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $500,107,000 after buying an additional 108,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,208,082 shares of the company's stock valued at $415,447,000 after buying an additional 777,105 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,136 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $9,811,334.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,356,768.40. This trade represents a 24.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $61,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,470,120.80. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,510 shares of company stock valued at $15,627,146 over the last three months. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYV. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a "positive" rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $162.07.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE LYV opened at $145.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.00 and a 200-day moving average of $134.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.81 and a 1-year high of $157.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.29). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

