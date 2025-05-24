DigitalBridge Group Inc. Sells 96,100 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO - Free Report) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,300 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 96,100 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHO. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 442.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 805.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,118 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHO opened at $8.66 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $12.41. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $234.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.34 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 360.00%.

SHO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.25.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

