Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 363,005 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. $DV

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV - Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,333,555 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 363,005 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.76% of DoubleVerify worth $41,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in DoubleVerify by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,757 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in DoubleVerify by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,699 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in DoubleVerify by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of DV opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $16.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DV shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded DoubleVerify from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on DoubleVerify from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $15.39.

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DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify, Inc is a leading digital media measurement and analytics company that helps advertisers, publishers and platforms ensure their digital advertising campaigns are viewable, fraud-free and brand-safe. The company's platform integrates data science, machine learning and proprietary analytics to authenticate the quality of media across display, video, mobile, CTV and social channels. By delivering real-time insights into ad viewability, fraud detection and contextual relevance, DoubleVerify empowers marketers to optimize campaign performance and drive better return on ad spend.

At the core of DoubleVerify's offering are solutions for viewability measurement, invalid traffic (IVT) detection, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting and campaign performance analytics.

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