Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 960,690 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.68% of Northrop Grumman worth $655,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $523.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $538.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $624.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52-week low of $493.84 and a 52-week high of $774.00.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.06 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 27.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $2.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman's previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $9.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Northrop Grumman's dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $806.00 to $745.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $815.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Northrop Grumman from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $680.00 to $580.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $676.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on NOC

Northrop Grumman News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Northrop Grumman this week:

Positive Sentiment: Defense stocks are benefiting from a broader sector rally as investors respond to expectations for stronger U.S. military spending, including a proposed $1.5 trillion defense budget backdrop. Northrop Grumman rises as defense-spending tailwinds and program momentum lift sentiment

Defense stocks are benefiting from a broader sector rally as investors respond to expectations for stronger U.S. military spending, including a proposed $1.5 trillion defense budget backdrop. Positive Sentiment: Investor attention is building ahead of Northrop Grumman’s July 21 Q2 results, with a strong backlog and government contract momentum expected to support the quarter. Northrop Grumman to Post Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Investor attention is building ahead of Northrop Grumman’s July 21 Q2 results, with a strong backlog and government contract momentum expected to support the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Recent program news, including work tied to Sentinel infrastructure, is reinforcing the long-term growth story for strategic deterrence and aerospace missions. Northrop Grumman Planning To Add Hundreds Of Jobs For Sentinel

Recent program news, including work tied to Sentinel infrastructure, is reinforcing the long-term growth story for strategic deterrence and aerospace missions. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains mixed-to-positive, with recent coverage focused on key earnings metrics and margin sensitivity, especially around the Sentinel program.

Analyst commentary remains mixed-to-positive, with recent coverage focused on key earnings metrics and margin sensitivity, especially around the Sentinel program. Negative Sentiment: Insider trading data shows no open-market insider buying in the last six months, while several executives have sold shares, which may temper some enthusiasm.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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