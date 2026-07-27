Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,106,532 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 359,785 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.71% of SoFi Technologies worth $144,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,483 shares of the company's stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 18,901 shares of the company's stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $16.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.75. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 2.14.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SoFi Technologies

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,954 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $190,051.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 378,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,570,132.70. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 102,123 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $1,815,746.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 895,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,914,682.42. This represents a 10.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,182,523. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key SoFi Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial raised its price target on SoFi to $18 from $17, signaling slightly improved confidence in the stock’s near-term value, even though the firm kept a Hold rating. Truist raises SoFi price target

Truist Financial raised its price target on SoFi to $18 from $17, signaling slightly improved confidence in the stock’s near-term value, even though the firm kept a rating. Positive Sentiment: SoFi is drawing attention for giving retail investors access to the highly anticipated SpaceX IPO, which could help reinforce the appeal of its investing platform and support user engagement. SoFi brings SpaceX IPO access

SoFi is drawing attention for giving retail investors access to the highly anticipated SpaceX IPO, which could help reinforce the appeal of its investing platform and support user engagement. Neutral Sentiment: New outlook pieces from Yahoo Finance and Zacks focus on Wall Street’s Q2 2026 estimates for SoFi’s revenue, earnings, and other key operating metrics, suggesting investors are waiting for the company to prove continued growth when results are reported. SoFi Q2 outlook article

New outlook pieces from Yahoo Finance and Zacks focus on Wall Street’s Q2 2026 estimates for SoFi’s revenue, earnings, and other key operating metrics, suggesting investors are waiting for the company to prove continued growth when results are reported. Neutral Sentiment: Another article compares SoFi with Coinbase as a high-growth investment, keeping the stock in the spotlight but offering no direct new fundamental catalyst. Coinbase vs. SoFi article

Another article compares SoFi with Coinbase as a high-growth investment, keeping the stock in the spotlight but offering no direct new fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: SoFi’s stock has also recently fallen more than the broader market, reflecting continued pressure on the shares as investors digest the company’s growth outlook and recent trading weakness. SoFi dips more than broader market

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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