Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in American Public Education, Inc. $APEI

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI - Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799,175 shares of the company's stock after selling 48,145 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.34% of American Public Education worth $45,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,086,727 shares of the company's stock worth $42,893,000 after purchasing an additional 17,902 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,920 shares of the company's stock worth $36,398,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the period. No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,365,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 595,704 shares of the company's stock worth $22,518,000 after acquiring an additional 65,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,003 shares of the company's stock worth $16,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Public Education from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered American Public Education from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on American Public Education from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Public Education

American Public Education Stock Performance

Shares of APEI stock opened at $48.51 on Monday. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.67 million, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company's fifty day moving average price is $52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.25.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $174.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $173.73 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.13%.American Public Education has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.390 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 52,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,817,288. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Public Education Profile

American Public Education, Inc operates as a provider of online postsecondary education, offering degree and certificate programs through its wholly owned subsidiary, American Public University System (APUS). The company designs and delivers a broad range of undergraduate and graduate programs in fields such as business administration, information technology, criminal justice, homeland security, health sciences, and education. Its curriculum is developed to meet the needs of working adults, military personnel, veterans and civilian students seeking flexible, career-relevant learning opportunities.

APUS is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and employs a proprietary online learning platform that supports asynchronous instruction, digital course materials and interactive learning tools.

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