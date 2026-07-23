Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,722,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,113,067 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 0.8% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.27% of Broadcom worth $3,936,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 129.3% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $34,061,000 after buying an additional 62,050 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 30,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $10,507,000 after buying an additional 16,789 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 406.1% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Broadcom by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 177,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $61,505,000 after acquiring an additional 24,703 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $545.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $493.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $396.81 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.00 and a 12 month high of $495.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $399.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.14, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.33%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total value of $598,923.72. Following the sale, the director owned 17,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,514,884.36. The trade was a 8.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total value of $10,033,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 194,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,254,935.37. This trade represents a 11.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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