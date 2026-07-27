Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $142.43 Million Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 696,488 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 88,932 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.76% of BWX Technologies worth $142,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company's stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the technology company's stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $174.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.07 and a twelve month high of $241.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.84.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $860.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business's revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. Analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,472,181.71. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $505,757.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,440,477. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BWXT. Zacks Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "underweight" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Research Partners raised BWX Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $228.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BWX Technologies

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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